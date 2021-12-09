Enjoy Dumpling Shack after dark at two Old Spitalfields Market lates

Normally, Old Spitalfields Market’s delicious food stalls are a daytime-only kinda deal. But if you go down to Old Spitalfields Market after dark on December 15 or 22 you're sure of a nice surprise: Dumpling Shack, Fen Noodles, Indigo Rosi and iThai are all staying open from 6pm ’til late. Plus, to make the most of the festive atmos, mezzanine bar The Loft will lay on DJs playing Christmassy tunes until closing, and serve drinks to thirsty crowds.

Old Spitalfields Market offers a covered open-air location with heaters: perfect for anyone who’s feeling safety-conscious in the wake of yesterday’s government announcements on Plan B. Dumpling Shack will be serving its full menu: with treats such as pork pan fried soup dumplings, vegan wontons, and spicy sesame paste noodles on offer, you can easily assemble a memorable outdoor feast to delight in. What better way to enjoy a weeknight hang-out with friends, or just congratulate yourself on buying Christmas presents without falling for the sickly lure of a £40 scented candle.

