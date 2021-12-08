Three great cheese-and-wine events in London this December

Cheese and wine go together like coronavirus and lockdown. Name a more iconic duo. And since Christmas is a time for feasting, boozing and spreading good cheer – not the Omicron variant – there are plenty of excellent tasting events happening in London at this time of year.

So, whether you’re planning an impromptu work Christmas party or a crucial and definitely socially distanced business meeting, get some snack and beverage inspiration from one of these cheese-and-wine dos going on around London in the next couple of weeks. None of which are at 10 Downing Street, obviously.

The Italian job



It opened in the midst of lockdown this spring, but despite having to adhere (like all of us) to strict social-distancing measures throughout its first months, Liverpool Street’s massive Italian food market Eataly has been an immense success so far, becoming a must-visit destination for London’s pizza and pasta lovers. It’s collaborating with Parmigiano Reggiano DOP for this festive guided tasting of four samples of differently matured parmesan paired with wines selected by its experts.

135 Bishopsgate, EC2M 3YD. Dec 14. £55pp, book here.

The foodie one

There aren’t many more iconic foodie destinations in London than Borough Market, where the festive ‘cheese extravaganza’ is an annual tradition. Sadly it couldn’t happen last year because we were all following the guidelines (remember?!) so we’re thrilled to see it return for 2021. A whole herd of cheesemongers will be rocking up for the evening to host tastings and provide expert advice on curating the perfect Christmas cheeseboard with wine pairings. After all, this is the only time of year when it’s socially acceptable to inhale an entire wheel of brie while watching ‘The Royle Family’ repeats in your pyjamas. Beautiful.

8 Southwark St, SE1 1TL. Dec 15. Free entry. Find out more here.

The grown-up one

Theatre of Wine is serious about offering only the finest cheese and wine from across Europe. Join cheeseheads and oenophiles at the long communal table in the indie bottle shop as experts take you through the different varieties of cheese, how to build the perfect cheeseboard and which small-production, regional wines will pair beautifully. Taste six to eight wines, try homemade cheeses and nibble on charcuterie over the course of two hours. See you at the party. Sorry, we mean tasting. Definitely tasting.

556 High Road Leytonstone, E11 3DH. Dec 11. £60pp, book here.

