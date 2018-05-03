Epic Peckham rooftop bar Frank’s Café has confirmed its summer launch date

Ah, the blossom on the trees, the longer nights and the sound of foxes rutting. These are the things Londoners associate with the very best change in the seasons. But let’s face it, the surest sign that summer is almost upon us is when Frank’s Café – the rooftop bar based on a Peckham car park – announces its comeback.

So here it is, the big date for your diary: Frank’s will be bringing back the Italian cocktails and the prime sunset-spotting from Friday May 18, when it relaunches to the public for summer 2018.

Expect business as usual when it comes to the drinks, with solid Negronis, Spritzes and fellow Italian aperitivi being served up to thirsty crowds (don’t worry, there’s also lager). Meanwhile, the bar’s popular charcoal barbecue will be fired up again for all-day grazing. And when it comes to the aesthetics, the familiar red tarpaulin and wood structure that covers the bar will still be in stead (and let’s face it, it’s basically an Instagram celebrity now).

But joining this icon is even more art commissioned by the multi-storey car park’s owner, Bold Tendencies. This year, ten commissions will take on an ecological theme. But you might find yourself too busy taking in the skyline. Quite frankly, it’s one of London’s best bar views.

Frank’s Café is at Bold Tendencies, 10th Floor, 95a Rye Lane, SE15 4ST. The bar re-opens on Friday May 18, and will be open Thu-Fri 5pm-11pm, Sat-Sun 11am-11pm.

