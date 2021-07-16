Escape reality with a candlelit concert of anime soundtracks at Guildhall Yard

Who amongst us hasn’t, at some point over the last 18 months, wished we could curl up cosily inside a Poké Ball or escape to another universe, Zelda-style? Well, this new concert series is here to soothe your lockdown-addled spirits. A string quartet will play classical adaptations of anime music in the stunning fifteenth-century setting of Guildhall Yard, with dates this summer on July 31, and August 13 and 26.

You’ll hear tunes from anime films, series and games including Legend of Zelda, Sailor Moon, Pokemon, Dragon Ball, Final Fantasy and more, with many converted from jingly two-bit tunes into lush orchestrations worthy of a Miyazaki movie. And if that’s not magical enough for you, the whole thing will be performed by candlelight, which will perfectly enhance the gothic stone surroundings of the Guildhall’s courtyard.

This hour-long concert is open to everyone aged eight and up, but it’s really one for the grown-ups: relive your favourite anime moments as the sun sets on London, but not on your love of all things playful.

