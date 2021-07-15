London
There's a new Japanese festival coming to Kew

Enjoy art, plants, culture and food at Japan Festival this October

By Rhian Daly
We might not be able to jet off to belt our lungs out in the karaoke bars of Tokyo or take in the traditional teahouses and temples of Kyoto at the minute, but a brand new festival will let us enjoy some of the delights of Japan this autumn. 

The inaugural – and appropriately named – Japan Festival will land at the Royal Botanical Gardens at Kew this October, transforming its Temperate House glasshouse into a mini homage to the land of cherry blossoms. Among the festival’s offerings will be “beautiful artistic displays”, a programme “bursting with cultural activities” and, of course, the chance to dip into a selection of the country’s delicious food.  

Nature is a key part of Japanese culture and will be represented through displays of plants – the horticultural line-up has yet to be confirmed, but we’d expect to see bonsais and Japan’s national flower, the chrysanthemum, on show. 

The family-friendly festival will run from October 2 to 31 and entry will be included in the cost of a standard ticket to Kew. Exact details of what to expect from the Japan Festival are yet to be revealed, so keep an eye on Kew’s website for more news soon.

The Japan Festival takes place October 2-31 at Kew Gardens, Richmond, TW9 3AE.  

