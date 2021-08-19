Grey, the African parrot, has joined the TfL family. Sort of

If you've ever been to Waterloo Station at rush hour (or most hours, in fact), you'll know that it's a essentially chaotic mix of suitcases, spilt coffees and misplaced children.

This week though it's had an extra helper to keep travellers in line, in the form of Grey a two-year-old African parrot. The exotic bird has been making announcements and ordering them to 'keep left.'

Unfortunately, TfL won't be extending Grey's contract as he strumbled into the gig after fleeing his home in Tadworth, Surrey more than 20 miles away from the tube station.

Karlene, Grey's owner luckily found her pet when the British Transport Police tweeted: ‘Urgent tweet! Officers came across a missing parrot today at Waterloo Station. If this parrot is yours or you know someone who has lost theirs please get in touch ASAP.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grey🦜 (@greytheafricangrey)

She said the bird was located on the shoulder of a rough sleeper, and besides a few ruffled feathers, returned home unharmed.

Back in the home counties, the ol' boy's hasn't been skimping on his duties either. He's carried on echoing PSAs like the employee of the month he deserves to me.

Go on Sadiq, recruit the flapper.

The great London parakeet mystery has been solved (maybe)

The world’s 15 most spectacular train stations