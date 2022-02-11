London
Zendaya's waxwork at Madame Tussauds
Photograph: Jonathan Short

‘Euphoria’ star Zendaya has been added to Madame Tussauds, and the internet has opinions

'Why does Zendaya’s wax figure look like a flight attendant', said one commenter

Written by
Alice Saville
Whether you think Madame Tussauds’ waxworks are ingenious works of art or ghoulish nightmare fuel, getting turned into one undoubtedly means a celebrity has ARRIVED. So it’s exciting to see Zendaya get the Tussauds treatment this week. And though the star might be permanently dishevelled in teen drugs drama ‘Euphoria’, her artfully crafted new doppelgänger won’t have a hair out of place. The Madame Tussauds crew have styled Zendaya in a zippy neon pink suit, with her hair neatly parted and her face wearing a wry Mona Lisa-esque expression. 

Madame Tussauds London's artist, Shauna Rhodes, puts the finishing touches to Zendaya's figure.
Photograph: Jonathan ShortMadame Tussauds London's artist, Shauna Rhodes, puts the finishing touches to Zendaya's figure.

Unfortunately, the internet isn't too impressed with the not-very-Zendaya-like appearance of her figure, and people didn't hold back on Twitter:

Still, the haters can't stop the figure hogging the limelight: from today, she’ll join Madame Tussauds’ popular Awards Party zone. Her waxy pals on the red carpet will include Benedict Cumberbatch, Tom Hardy, Kate Winslet, Angelina Jolie and more. The grand unveiling comes at a good time: there are rumours swirling that Zendaya is planning to move to London soon. But your opportunity to snap a selfie with almost-Zendaya begins this week: get thee to Madame Tussauds and let the uncanny Valley fun commence!

