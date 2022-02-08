April 1 will forever be known as the day the dinosaurs came to London! Huge, terrifying prehistoric lizards are heading for the capital, and there can only be one outcome: a wonderful day out for kids and families.

Dino Kingdom (which runs until April 18) will be a huge, interactive, outdoor experience, featuring AR holograms, life-sized dinosaurs, digital installation and loads more. Greeting you at the gate will be The King of the Tyrant Lizards himself, a 16-metre-tall replica of a Tyrannosaurus Rex. Keep your eyes peeled also for an 18-metre-long Apotasaurus (aka the one you and everyone else used to call a Brontosaurus).

It’s not all about the giants though. The place will be scattered with loads and loads of smaller dinos and other creatures including, crocs, frogs, bees, spiders and even little hatching babies. You and the kids will also get to enjoy volcanoes, eggs, an excavation sandpit and a giant skeletal dinosaur head with a walk-through fossil tunnel.

Worth noting too, that Dino Kingdom comes from the same creative minds as the deliriously popular Lightopia. So probably safe to assume it’ll deliver the goods.

Dino Kingdom is at Gunnersbury Park from from Apr 1-18.

