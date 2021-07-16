Crepe – check? Sneaker-heads, ready your engines, because Crepe City Sneaker Festival – which claims to be the largest trainer festival in Europe – is coming to Boxpark Wembley on August 8. It will be a chance to scoop up some fresh footwear from over 200 traders on display – featuring upcoming brands, rare releases, and some of the sexiest shoes out there. We’ll leave it to Hypebeast’s editorial team to advise you on what is hot (I type while wearing my 2017 greying Converse), but you’re in with a chance of grabbing some one-of-a-kind beauties.

And even though some people may wince at the thought of thousands of box-fresh Yeezy wearers standing in a queue to buy yet more box-fresh Yeezys, this is not just a shopping event – it’s also a celebration of UK trainer and streetwear culture. That means there’s also going to be new garments on display and everything from panel discussions with the industry’s top dogs to DJ sets, nearby street food, and a bar.

You’ll have to buy a ticket to attend, but luckily, a new wave of tickets have just been announced. And if you’re living a bit further north from the capital but don’t want to miss out, Crepe City have also released tickets for their Manchester event on August 1.

Crepe City will come to Boxpark Wembley on August 8, 12-5pm. Tickets start from £12.50 and can be purchased on Fever.

