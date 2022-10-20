Everyone's making the same joke about No.10 Downing Street right now

Prime Ministers seem to come and go from Downing Street faster than you can say 'tofu-eating wokerati' these days.

As the UK Government descends into absolute chaos, at least we’re getting some laughs out of it. First there was the Liz Truss lettuce, and now everyone is making the same joke about 10 Downing Street.

People are saying that the famous address for the PM may as well be listed on Airbnb, given that the stays at Number 10 seem to be getting shorter and shorter. The meme that’s going around shows a picture of Number 10 Downing Street with the Airbnb logo and the tagline ‘Perfect for short stays’.

One person tweeted: ‘Liz Truss has literally used 10 Downing Street like an Airbnb #torychaos’

While another commenter chipped in: ‘Downing Street now with more check-ins than Airbnb. Govt of chaos, disas-Truss PM. They have to go! #LetThePeopleDecide #GeneralElectionNow'

There seems to be widespread dissent emerging from the general public towards the current government. After the disastrous mini-budget and subsequent firing of former Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng, yesterday Home Secretary Suella Bravermen resigned, but not before taking her parting shot at left-leaning fermented bean curd eaters. Today #LizTrussResign was trending on Twitter.

Could it be time for a genny leccy?

