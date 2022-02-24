Everything you need to know about Secret Cinema’s Bridgerton Ball

Cast your mind back a year or so (yes, we know it’s physically painful) and everyone was talking about telly series ‘Bridgerton’: the fashions, the tunes, the totally ridiculous storyline (which revolved around a certain young lady’s utter ignorance of how babies are made). Well, now it’s time to revisit that fevered obsession, thanks to Secret Cinema’s new show, which will use actors to recreate choice scenes from the much-loved series. Here’s what you need to know about the new show that’s settling the Ton’s tongues a-wagging.

The decor is delightful



This ‘Bridgerton’ experience is undeniably less ambitious than previous editions of Secret Cinema, which have recreated the worlds of ‘Star Wars’ or ‘Back to the Future’ in hugely elaborate style. But it’s still seriously pretty to look at, unfolding in a secret Wembley location and mixing authentic period trappings with dazzling twenty-first-century neon light shows for maximum lavish ambience.

It’s a right royal Regency knees-up

Secret Cinema’s latest experience is themed as a ball, so come ready to dance to string-quartet versions of songs by pop royalty like Taylor Swift – when you’re not hunting down hot gossip from the costumed performers, that is.

But there’s more to do than just dancing



The experience also includes activities plucked straight from the TV show, like life-drawing, boxing and competing to be named the Diamond of the Ball: plus, there are Regency-inspired liqueurs and refreshments on offer for thirsty belles and beaus.

Dressing-up is strongly encouraged

And that means Regency togs: empire-line dresses or cutaway coats, inspired by the lavish costumes in the original TV series. Not sure where to get your ’fit? No fear, you can order one via Secret Cinema after booking.

You’ll be given your own character and storyline to work with



If you love an excuse to improv, you’ll be thrilled to hear that all attendees are given their own bespoke character backstory, plus a quest for the evening. Your preparations will be aided by a special pre-event website with tips for getting into the Regency swing of things.



Cameras are banned



Did they have phones in the 1800s? No, they most certainly did not, so put away that sneaky Samsung. Still, you are allowed to grab some quick pre-party selfies on the way in order to induce the envy of your rivals back home.

The experience lasts three hours, with an after-party on selected nights

To get the maximum bang for your buck, book for one of the performances that offer a free after-party where you can dance the night away, and do something outrageous enough to make Lady Whistledown’s column the morning after.

Secret Cinema’s Lady Whistledown’s Society Ball is on until Mar 27. Book tickets here.



