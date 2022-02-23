London
Cutty Sark rig climb
Photograph: credit @NationalMaritimeMuseum

Make like a sailor and climb the Cutty Sark’s really high rigging

For the first time, visitors will be allowed to scale the famous ship’s 150-foot-high masts and sails

Chris Waywell
Written by
Chris Waywell
For the first time ever, members of the public are going to be able to get an insight into what it was like to be a sailor in the days of sail. And by that, we don’t mean biscuits with weevils in them and the pox. 

From April 2, one of London’s most iconic maritime landmarks, the sailing clipper Cutty Sark, will allow visitors to climb its vertiginous rigging for the first time since it opened as a public attraction beside the Thames in Greenwich back in the 1950s.

In its day, the Cutty Sark was one of the fastest ships in the world, transporting tea from the Far East to Britain. Even though it existed in the age of steam, it was entirely powered by the wind, which required 24-hour management by its crew. Climbing aloft to adjust the sails in all weathers was vital to maintaining the ship’s speed, but it was a perilous activity.

The Cutty Sark Rig Climb Experience promises to be considerably safer, though still pretty terrifying. You’ll have to climb along one of the ship’s lower yardarms, then head up to the top platform to get the advertised views up the river of St Paul’s Cathedral, Tower Bridge and The Shard, while trying not to cry like a frightened child and vom on your Vejas. Bearing in mind that the Cutty Sark’s main mast is 152 feet high, you might want to give the whole thing some thought before committing. If you have the head/stomach for it, though, it promises to be quite a thrill.

Standard Rig Climb prices start from £41 for adults and £26 for children; Plus prices start from £51 for adults and £36 for children. Prices include general admission to Cutty Sark, and include all safety equipment. Tickets go on sale here on Mar 1.

