Get out your stargazing maps and keep your eyes peeled

Later this evening the sky above London will be lit up by (potentially) 150 brief and very, very tiny bursts of light every hour. The Perseid Shower comes around every year and is one of the brightest and most visible meteor showers in the yearly stargazing calendar.

So here’s everything you need to know.

What is a meteor shower anyway?

Meteor showers occur when debris from space burns up on entrance to the earth’s atmosphere, causing streaks of light to appear in the night sky. They’re regular events, often caused by a comet or asteroid passing by the earth and leaving a trail of debris.

What’s happening tonight?

Tonight’s meteor shower comes from a comet passing close to earth, the Comet Swift-Tuttle. In its wake, Swift-Tuttle leaves bits of itself trailing behind. It’s those bits that burn up, causing the meteor shower.

It’s called the Perseid Meteor Shower because the meteors appear to originate from the constellation of Perseus. According to the Royal Museums Greenwich, the Perseid shower is ‘one of the most dramatic things to see in the night sky between July and August.’ It’s known for its high hourly rate of meteors (upwards of 100) and brightness.

In the Northern Hemisphere, we’re well placed to see the Perseids. Their peak of activity is August 11 and 12, though they’re visible until August 23.

Where should I look?

Up at the night sky, duh. Grab a deckchair and prepare to sit back for the long haul.

Certain stargazing spots are better than others, so use this map to see where in London might be best to catch the shower. Then figure out where the constellation Perseus is, using this sky map and handy guide, somewhere up to the north/northeast of the sky.

When should I look?

Keep your eyes peeled from 11pm onwards. The meteors will be visible until daybreak (around 5.30am) and they’ll likely arrive in clusters with long breaks

Make sure you adjust to the darkness without lights or phones, so that your eyes are primed to see the trails across the night sky.

Will I actually be able to see anything?

You’ll have to wait and see. Stargazing is obviously weather dependent, plus light pollution from London can make it difficult to adjust to the contrasts in the night sky. Visibility might vary depending on your location – street lights, tall buildings or trees can block your view.

Don’t fancy going outside? Here’s how to stream the Perseid Meteor Shower tonight.

