Excelsior! Comic Con's London return has been announced

London will become a hub for all things superhero, sci-fi and pop culture in October as MCM Comic Con returns for another weekend of fan fun.

Europe’s leading Comic Con event will take over Newham’s ExCel centre between October 22-24 with celebrity guests, panels, activities and more. Although the line-up is currently under wraps, the first details of the weekender have now been revealed to get us all counting down the days until the big bash. There’ll be fun for all the family, with a treehouse area hosting creative workshops and entertainment for the kids, plus Quidditch demos and silver sabre training.

In the Side Quest zone, you can challenge fellow gamers in tournaments held on both retro and modern consoles, while the Artist Alley will be home to artists teaching you the ways of manga. Know your BTS from your EXO, or just want to show off your dancing skills? Take a K-pop dance lesson in the Pop Asia area.

Press

Of course, Comic Con wouldn’t be Comic Con without a spot of dressing up. Check out everyone’s recreation of the world’s favourite characters at the Cosplay Showcase catwalk – just make sure you’re dressed to impress beforehand.

If you’re not quite comfortable with attending big events yet – or just can’t make those dates – there’ll also be a virtual proponent of this year’s Comic Con. Major panel rooms will be live-streamed online, while there’ll also be video-on-demand access to recordings 30 days after the London event.

MCM Comic Con will also visit Birmingham’s NEC in November and has confirmed the first star for that leg of the event – Mr Anakin Skywalker himself, aka Canadian actor Hayden Christensen.

Weekend tickets for MCM Comic Con London 2021 have already sold out, but you can still get your hands on day passes, starting from £22. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the Comic Con website.

ExCel, Royal Victoria Dock, 1 Western Gateway, E16 1XL

London's best comic book stores

There's a Batman-themed restaurant in Soho now