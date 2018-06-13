Exchange cucumbers for gin in celebration of World Cucumber Day

Yes, World Cucumber Day – it’s a thing. And if chomping down on the greenest of fruits isn’t a satisfying enough way to mark the monumentous annual event, then give this a go. Take your cucumber to an exchange booth that’s popping up for the day (Jun 14) in Covent Garden Piazza, and swap your fruit for ‘cucumber currency’. It’s better than bitcoin, because it means you’ll be able to head to a participating bar and get yourself a Hendrick’s G&T for the bargain. It’s not all complete whimsy, since Hendrick’s uses cucumber as one of the botanicals in its signature gin. Cause enough for gin-based celebration, we say. So forget those World Cup stickers – this is the only swap we’re interested in this month.

Find the cucumber currency booth in Covent Garden Piazza on Thursday June 14, from midday until 9pm. Cucumber currency can be redeemed in participating London pubs and bars until June 20.

