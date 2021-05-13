London
Junction 2 Festival
Photo: Junction 2

Exclusive: Junction 2 festival line-up revealed

House and techno royalty is coming to Tobacco Dock this summer

By Joe Mackertich
Junction 2 festival is the Thinking Raver’s festival. The serious, eminently credible side of dance music. It didn’t happen last year, sadly, so it turned its attention to other things.

This year it is happening, at Tobacco Dock, on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 August. And we have the line-up for you, before anyone else. These are big names from the world of dance music, including a few acts that have performed previously at the festival. That means luminaries like Nina Kraviz, Jon Hopkins, Maribou State, Amelie Lens and Laurent Garnier.  

Junction 2 (or J2, if you like) represents the crème de la crème of house and techno. The acts appear across four arena-like rooms, so you can expect lasers, smoke, fun lights, the works.

The full line-up for both days of the festival is as follows:

Saturday August 28

Afrodeutsche
Amelie Lens
Aanna
Ceri
Cici
Danielle
Dixon
DJ Boring
DMX Krew
Eris Drew
Jon Hopkins (DJ)
Kessie
Maceo Plex (four-hour set)
OK Williams 
Sama’ Abdulhadi
Terr

Sunday August 29

Adam Beyer
Bradley Zero b2b Yuzu
Charlotte De Witte
Dax J
DJ Holographic
Effy
Helena Star
K-Hand
Laurent Garnier
Manami
Maribou State (DJ)
Nina Kraviz
Sam Bangura 
Sno
VTSS

Tickets are available for Junction2 on Tue May 18, at noon. Sign up here first.

