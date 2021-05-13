[title]
Junction 2 festival is the Thinking Raver’s festival. The serious, eminently credible side of dance music. It didn’t happen last year, sadly, so it turned its attention to other things.
This year it is happening, at Tobacco Dock, on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 August. And we have the line-up for you, before anyone else. These are big names from the world of dance music, including a few acts that have performed previously at the festival. That means luminaries like Nina Kraviz, Jon Hopkins, Maribou State, Amelie Lens and Laurent Garnier.
Junction 2 (or J2, if you like) represents the crème de la crème of house and techno. The acts appear across four arena-like rooms, so you can expect lasers, smoke, fun lights, the works.
The full line-up for both days of the festival is as follows:
Saturday August 28
Afrodeutsche
Amelie Lens
Aanna
Ceri
Cici
Danielle
Dixon
DJ Boring
DMX Krew
Eris Drew
Jon Hopkins (DJ)
Kessie
Maceo Plex (four-hour set)
OK Williams
Sama’ Abdulhadi
Terr
Sunday August 29
Adam Beyer
Bradley Zero b2b Yuzu
Charlotte De Witte
Dax J
DJ Holographic
Effy
Helena Star
K-Hand
Laurent Garnier
Manami
Maribou State (DJ)
Nina Kraviz
Sam Bangura
Sno
VTSS
Tickets are available for Junction2 on Tue May 18, at noon. Sign up here first.
Other brilliant festivals to book right now.
Everything you could (and should) book now to ensure a great summer.