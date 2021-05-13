House and techno royalty is coming to Tobacco Dock this summer

Junction 2 festival is the Thinking Raver’s festival. The serious, eminently credible side of dance music. It didn’t happen last year, sadly, so it turned its attention to other things.

This year it is happening, at Tobacco Dock, on Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 August. And we have the line-up for you, before anyone else. These are big names from the world of dance music, including a few acts that have performed previously at the festival. That means luminaries like Nina Kraviz, Jon Hopkins, Maribou State, Amelie Lens and Laurent Garnier.

Junction 2 (or J2, if you like) represents the crème de la crème of house and techno. The acts appear across four arena-like rooms, so you can expect lasers, smoke, fun lights, the works.

The full line-up for both days of the festival is as follows:

Saturday August 28

Afrodeutsche

Amelie Lens

Aanna

Ceri

Cici

Danielle

Dixon

DJ Boring

DMX Krew

Eris Drew

Jon Hopkins (DJ)

Kessie

Maceo Plex (four-hour set)

OK Williams

Sama’ Abdulhadi

Terr

Sunday August 29

Adam Beyer

Bradley Zero b2b Yuzu

Charlotte De Witte

Dax J

DJ Holographic

Effy

Helena Star

K-Hand

Laurent Garnier

Manami

Maribou State (DJ)

Nina Kraviz

Sam Bangura

Sno

VTSS

Tickets are available for Junction2 on Tue May 18, at noon. Sign up here first.

