Exclusive: Kele Okereke, 1927, Kneehigh and ‘Ghost Stories’ in Sean Holmes’s final Lyric Hammersmith season

In today’s Time Out London magazine, we’ve got an interview with outgoing Lyric Hammersmith artistic director Sean Holmes, as he reflects upon on a decade of changing the game at west London’s most rebellious theatre.

We’ve also got the exclusive on his final season, which you can read below without the need to sully your hand with physical media.

Ticket will go on sale later this morning.

‘Leave to Remain’

Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke pens the all-original tunes for this play-with-songs about a gay couple who must make a big decision when they run into visa difficulties.

Jan 19-Feb 16 2019.

‘The Animals and Children Took to the Streets’

The magnificent 1927 bring back their subversive semi-animated masterpiece about anarchic goings on in a semi-dilapidated tower block.

Feb 20-Mar 16 2019.

‘Ghost Stories’

Technically one of the Lyric’s biggest hits, Andy Nyman and Jeremy Dyson’s shocktacular entertainment only actually played a short season at the theatre before hitting the West End. Now it returns for a proper stint.

Mar 30-May 11 2019.

‘Dead Dog in a Suitcase (and Other Love Stories)’

There’s a lot of revivals in this season as Holmes will have already left. But all of them deserve a fresh lease of life, not least this season closer from Kneehigh, and exuberant reworking of ‘The Beggar’s Opera’..

May 22-Jun 5 2019.

