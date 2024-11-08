Subscribe
Exclusive: Netflix is throwing a massive ‘Squid Game’ rave at this London superclub – and tickets are free

Rave together, stay together

Phil de Semlyen
Written by
Phil de Semlyen
Global film editor
Squid Game season 2
Photograph: Netflix
Squid Game is throwing a massive free party in London this December.

Netflix is taking over London superclub Drumsheds on December 18 and throwing a free rave to mark the arrival of season 2 of the smash-hit Korean dystopian thriller. The event promises ‘live DJs, Korean food and plenty of Squid Game fun’. (NB: food and drinks won’t be free.)

The old Tottenham Ikea, now the biggest nightclub in London, will make a suitably industrial setting for the massive free party: its vast main dance floor will be throwing shapes to a line-up of DJs. Not so much ‘Red Light, Green Light’, as big fish, little fish, cardboard box.

The line-up of DJs, and exact timings for the night, will be unveiled soon. You just need to be 18 or over – and remember to take ID.

To join the waiting list for tickets, head for the official site. You can secure a maximum of two tickets per booking.

Squid Game rave
Photograph: Netflix

For the unfamiliar, Squid Game season 1 followed gambling addict Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) into a mysterious contest to win nearly $40 million. The catch? Death awaited the losers in a series of lethal games.

Season 2, which launches on Boxing Day, will see Gi-hun returning to the arena in an attempt to expose the lethal, exploitative competition. 

Inside Drumsheds
Photograph: Drumsheds x False Idols

Squid Game season 2 launches on Netflix on December 26. Check out the teaser trailer below.

