Experience ‘How to Train Your Dragon 3’ in a secret Viking village

If you love any of the following things: Vikings, the ‘How to Train Your Dragon’ franchise, dragons more generally, or just discovering cool new spaces in London, then we have the dream screenings for you.



Next week sees a secluded, rarely visited corner of Islington transformed into the Nordic land of Berk for four special, experiential screenings of ‘How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World’, the third and concluding part of the beloved animation. Expect fake tattooing, hair-braiding, a sheep-dunking game and themed grub and drinks. We can’t promise pillaging, but then again, can you ever really rule it out?



The venue has been a closely-guarded secret but we can let you in on it: it’s all taking place at Collins Music Hall on Islington Green. It’s the same place that once hosted this One Direction video, if that sort of throwaway information is of interest.

As for the film itself… well, ‘The Hidden World’ has Hiccup, a teen Viking, and his fearful but really-quite-lovely-when-you-get-to-know-him dragon Night Fury embarking on a final adventure that will involve swooping, scorching, spectacular visuals and – if it’s anything like the first two films – a fair old yank on the heartstrings.



If you’re not up to date on the ‘How to Train Your Dragon’-iverse, you have a week to swot up on the first two films. (Trust us, it’s worth it.) The screenings take place on Wednesday January 23 at 12.30pm and 6pm, and Sunday January 27 at 9.30am and 1.45pm. Tickets are priced at £22 for adults and £15 for kids, and the event lasts 3.5 hours.

Head to the booking site to buy tickets and avoid a booking fee.

How many of the greatest 100 animations of all time have you seen? Check out the full list.