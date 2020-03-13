Extinction Rebellion has cancelled its next mass action in London

With cases of coronavirus on the rise in the UK, climate change activists Extinction Rebellion have decided to cancel their next peaceful mass action in London.

The group’s next big rebellion was due to take place in the capital on Saturday May 23. However, it has now been announced that all of Extinction Rebellion’s planned mass public gatherings will be cancelled until further notice.

In a statement, Extinction Rebellion said: ‘We can no longer make a commitment to the date of May 23rd for in-person [their italics] rebellion in London based on Covid-19. We will return to London in future but can’t be certain of a date right now, so we ask rebels to continue mobilising, to be ready for when the time is right.’



The group added that they will be making ‘alternative, creative plans for May and June’. So while in-person gatherings are cancelled, online activations may still go ahead. So, pause your placard prep, for now, and keep an eye on their website.

Find cool eco projects in London with our big green city guide.

Shop thoughtfully at London’s best sustainable supermarkets.