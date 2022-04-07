London
Extinction Rebellion in London
Photograph: Karl Nesh / Shutterstock.com

Extinction Rebellion‘s ‘highly disruptive’ series of protests are kicking off this weekend

This month’s action is expected in the centre of town, as well as South Bank and the Tate Modern

Written by
Sarah Green
Gear up for another round of Extinction Rebellion's (XR) ‘highly disruptive’ London protests. Starting on April 9 in Hyde Park, ‘The Impossible Rebellion’ follows a recent UN report that warned the Earth must act ‘now or never’ if it wishes to stop global warming and climate change.

It is unclear exactly what the group is planning, but their website paints a picture of ‘highly disruptive mass participation action designed to disrupt, engage and recruit new rebels in Central London’. XR promises a new ‘action design’ in the upcoming demonstrations, which will result in more roadblocks than ever before, making their demands ‘impossible to ignore’.

In terms of exact dates, XR encourages supporters to book time off work from April 9-17 and talks of further action on the following three weekends:

Sat/Sun April 23-24
Sat/Sun April 30-May 1
Sat/Sun May 7-8

If previous rebellions are anything to go by, Londoners should expect severe disruption to travel and other public services. With the protests set to fall over the Easter bank holiday weekend, expect additional delays due to TfL closures on the Piccadilly, Hammersmith & City, District and Northern lines from April 15-18.

