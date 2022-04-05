The tube network is going to be thrown into chaos this Easter

The Piccadilly, Hammersmith & City, District and Northern lines will all be affected by part or full closures

Surprise, surprise! Here we go again… We’re in for another season of tricky tube travel over Easter, as a looming plan of TfL maintenance closures was just announced. But don’t despair, certain lines are still unaffected, which means that a few lucky Londoners can relish an uninterrupted bank holiday weekend. Here’s a quick rundown of what you need to know.

Before we get ahead of ourselves, we’ll get a taste of the Easter shutdown this coming weekend, with no Bakerloo line trains running north of Queen’s Park and no London Overground trains between Euston and Watford Junction on April 9 and 10.

If you’re a regular on the Piccadilly line, brace yourself for the brunt of it next weekend. There will be no trains running to and from Heathrow Airport – the line will be closed between Acton Town and Heathrow, and Rayners Lane and Uxbridge, from April 15 to April 18.

For Hammersmith & City folk, don’t get your hopes up – your line will be shut for the entire four-day weekend. Next on the list, there will be closures on the District line between Tower Hill and West Ham, as well as Earl’s Court to Kensington (Olympia), for the same period. Unfortunately, it doesn’t end there – the District line will also be closed between Turnham Green and Richmond on April 17.

Last but certainly not least, much of the central section of the Northern line will be shut between Charing Cross, Battersea Power Station and Stockwell between April 15 and 16, with the Bank branch also closed between Euston and Moorgate.

Let’s end on an optimistic note. The Circle, Metropolitan, Jubilee, Central and Victoria lines are all still going to be going strong! But if you’re planning to travel on them, give yourself a pep talk, as they’re likely to be significantly busier than usual.

Perhaps it’s time to break out your trusted bicycle to avoid the swarms and soak up the sun this Easter weekend.

Complaints about the noise on the tube are on the rise.

Prefer the bus? These new ones have skylights in the roof.