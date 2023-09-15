F. Cooke is bringing its legendary pie and mash back to Broadway Market – for one day only

An iconic east London pie and mash shop that closed down in 2019 is reopening its doors for one day only this September. F Cooke will return to its Broadway Market home on September 23.

Selling jellied eels, pies and mash for over a century, the family-run F. Cooke shop was converted into a Cubitts eyewear store earlier this year. The family continued making pies from scratch at their Essex outpost, but Broadway Market lost an iconic part of London history.

Now, Cubitts has invited them to return to the Grade II listed building, which still bears the F. Cook logo, for a special one-off event. They’ll be slinging pies from their hatch from 11am to 5pm on Saturday, September 23.

If you don’t think you can stomach the jellied eels, they’ll be selling their traditional minced beef pie and a vegetarian option made with soya mince. There will also be lashings of ‘liquor’ on hand, a traditional parsley sauce.

Get down there to eat like a true Londoner.

You can reserve a free spot at the Cubitts X F Cooke event online here.

