London's best pie and mash shops

Although it was trading during the 1920s, this place really took off when a certain George Kelly arrived in 1939 and proceeded to put it on the eel and pie lover’s map. The shop began as fuelling point for the costermongers of Roman Road Market, although now attracts customers from far and wide – not surprising, given that the pies are filled to the brim with minced beef in a rich gravy and have a noticeably buttery pastry crust. If you need it, there’s fruit crumble and custard to finish.

[Please note, at the time of publication, this branch of G Kelly is closed for refurbishment. It is due to re-open sometime in autumn 2018. Time Out Food Editors.]