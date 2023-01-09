A famous celeb dining spot in west London has closed after 53 years. Julie’s in Holland Park has been an institution among A-listers, with the likes of Kate Moss, Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney and even Princess Diana frequenting the restaurant and champagne bar.

After running their final service on New Year’s Eve, owners Timothy and Cathy Herring said they would be retiring and putting the restaurant on the market. Savills is handling the sale. The restaurant will close just three years after it underwent a major renovation.

Opened in 1967 by interior designer Julie Hodgess, Julie’s has been a well-known celeb haunt. Its most famous booth, G3, which became known as ‘the G-spot’ was hidden away in a curtained alcove, making it the perfect spot for VIPs. The resto hosted Kate Moss’s seventeenth birthday party back in the day, and a table on which Tina Turner allegedly once danced still bears the marks from her high heels.

Savills hopes that the next owner may carry on the legacy of Julie’s. Josh Leon, director of restaurant sales at Savills, said: ‘Julie’s is one of those places that’s earned a permanent place in London’s restaurant pantheon. It hasn’t often been in the headlines which is part of its attraction, but this discreet address has been for many years a place where those most in the public gaze could come and let their hair down.

‘I think there’s a decent chance that someone will want to carry on the torch and buy into that rich history, continuing as Julie’s in some form. However, even as something completely new, I think the site itself will retain some of the magic.’

