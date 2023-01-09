London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Julie's restaurant in Holland Park
Photograph: Adrian Seal / Alamy

Fabled Holland Park celeb hangout Julie’s has closed after 53 years

The champagne bar and restaurant has been loved by A-listers like Kate Moss and Mick Jagger

India Lawrence
Written by
India Lawrence
Advertising

A famous celeb dining spot in west London has closed after 53 years. Julie’s in Holland Park has been an institution among A-listers, with the likes of Kate Moss, Mick Jagger, Paul McCartney and even Princess Diana frequenting the restaurant and champagne bar. 

After running their final service on New Year’s Eve, owners Timothy and Cathy Herring said they would be retiring and putting the restaurant on the market. Savills is handling the sale. The restaurant will close just three years after it underwent a major renovation.

Opened in 1967 by interior designer Julie Hodgess, Julie’s has been a well-known celeb haunt. Its most famous booth, G3, which became known as ‘the G-spot’ was hidden away in a curtained alcove, making it the perfect spot for VIPs. The resto hosted Kate Moss’s seventeenth birthday party back in the day, and a table on which Tina Turner allegedly once danced still bears the marks from her high heels

Savills hopes that the next owner may carry on the legacy of Julie’s. Josh Leon, director of restaurant sales at Savills, said: ‘Julie’s is one of those places that’s earned a permanent place in London’s restaurant pantheon. It hasn’t often been in the headlines which is part of its attraction, but this discreet address has been for many years a place where those most in the public gaze could come and let their hair down.

‘I think there’s a decent chance that someone will want to carry on the torch and buy into that rich history, continuing as Julie’s in some form. However, even as something completely new, I think the site itself will retain some of the magic.’

The best restaurants in London you should be booking.

What’s happening with the tube and bus price hikes?

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    More on city identity

      Latest news

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!