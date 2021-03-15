Fabric is raising money for music venues with some stunning streamed gigs

The Music Venues Trust has been going all out to raise awareness for the nation’s struggling empty venues. For as long as music indoors is banned, these places are going to need a huge amount of support. Helping them fight on throughout March and April: the dance music giant that is Fabric (in partnership with the marginally less sexy but equally huge Arts Council England).

Every Sunday, the uber-nightclub is putting on a livestreamed concert, featuring some brilliant electronic-y names including Oneman, Object Blue, Fabio and Grooverider, Saoirsie and loads more. It’s called London Unlocked and you can check out the whole schedule here. The venues being used as settings are quite special too: the V&A, the London Coliseum, Tower Bridge and of course Fabric itself. Woof.

Even if you don’t ‘get’ dance music (and, to be honest, when it’s being beamed into your silent living room via a laptop there’s a lot not to get) the spectacle of music performed in these iconic settings should be worth the price of admission. Which is free. So why are you even quibbling?

