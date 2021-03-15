LondonChange city
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Fabric London unlocked
Photo: Fabric

Fabric is raising money for music venues with some stunning streamed gigs

The nightclub has booked some BIG names

By Joe Mackertich
Advertising

The Music Venues Trust has been going all out to raise awareness for the nation’s struggling empty venues. For as long as music indoors is banned, these places are going to need a huge amount of support. Helping them fight on throughout March and April: the dance music giant that is Fabric (in partnership with the marginally less sexy but equally huge Arts Council England).

Every Sunday, the uber-nightclub is putting on a livestreamed concert, featuring some brilliant electronic-y names including Oneman, Object Blue, Fabio and Grooverider, Saoirsie and loads more. It’s called London Unlocked and you can check out the whole schedule here. The venues being used as settings are quite special too: the V&A, the London Coliseum, Tower Bridge and of course Fabric itself. Woof.

Even if you don’t ‘get’ dance music (and, to be honest, when it’s being beamed into your silent living room via a laptop there’s a lot not to get) the spectacle of music performed in these iconic settings should be worth the price of admission. Which is free. So why are you even quibbling?

Don’t forget to donate to save some of the music venues most in danger with this crowdfunder.

Check out the weekly streams on Fabric’s YouTube channel.

Great merch you can buy to raise money for London’s music venues. 

Devastating photos of London’s empty music venues.

Popular on Time Out

    Share the story

    Latest news

      Read next

        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox,

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Time Out magazine

        Site Map
        © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.