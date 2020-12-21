LondonChange city
Photograph: Andy Parsons
Five cool bits of London nightlife venue merch to buy yourself as a Christmas present

Help your fave venue stay open and look tremendously hip while you’re at it. Win-win!

By
Alexandra Sims
As you're probably aware, London nightlife venues are very much struggling at the moment. Shuttered for months, then reopened under strict new guidelines and now shuttered once more – it's not been the greatest year for our city’s clubbing scene. Want to support your favourite venue from home? Buy some merch. Loads have launched good stuff recently but here’s some of the best. 

1. Face masks, VFD 

Photograph: Andy Parsons
Lyall Hakaraia, the owner of this Dalston LGBTQ+ joint, is hand-stitching a slew of colourful face masks. The profits from every mask bought will go towards the club. Think what a sad place Dalston would be if we lost the famous penis mural in VFD’s loos. From £15. 

2. Zippo lighter, The Crobar

Photograph: Andy Parsons
Soho’s heavy metal haunt announced its permanent closure this summer by tweeting a picture of a tombstone with the words ‘Crobar Soho. Killed by landlords. June 2020. RIP’. Say it ain’t so, by helping it fundraise for a new venue for it to call home. £20.

3. T-shirt and poster, The Cause

Photograph: Andy Parsons
The DIY club is one of a few that carried on partying this year thanks to its huge beer garden. Show your appreciation for its efforts to keep us socialising by buying one of its optimistic tees. Donation reward. 

4. Prints, The Dublin Castle

Photograph: Andy Parsons
Whack one of these brilliant Henry/Bragg limited-edition risograph prints on your wall and wistfully remember what it was like to listen to future rock stars in the buzzing back room of The Dublin Castle. Ahh, 2019: the good old days. £18. 

5. Record, Cafe Oto

Photograph: Andy Parsons
There aren’t many places in London where you can watch gigs by experimental underground artists you’ve never heard of. Don’t let the sun go down on this pioneering spot by supporting its in-house label. Matana Roberts & Pat Thomas LP. £18. 

Find more perfect London-made presents for yourself in our Christmas gift guide.  Or support our Love Local campaign

