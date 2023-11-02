Fall Out Boy at London’s O2 Arena: timings, potential setlist and everything you need to know

The legendary pop-punk band are playing two huge shows in Greenwich this week

Noughties pop-punk nostalgists, this is what you’ve been waiting for. Following the release of their eighth studio album So Much (For) Stardust back in March, Fall Out Boy are back in London for two huge shows at the O2 Arena in Greenwich.

Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Andy Hurley and Joe Trohman’s ‘So Much For (Tour) Dust’ has spanned the globe – and now it’s London’s turn. Support comes from PVRIS and nothing, nowhere. Here is everything you need to know about the shows, from doors and stage timings to setlists and ticket availability.

When are Fall Out Boy playing at London’s O2 Arena?

Fall About Boy are playing the O2 on November 2 and 3.

When will the band come on stage?

The band hasn’t confirmed exactly when they’ll take to the stage. However, at a show in Birmingham on Tuesday, they came on at 8:50pm. Expect a similar time at both O2 gigs.

What time do doors open?

Doors open at 6:30pm for both shows.

Any news on the potential setlist?

According to Setlist.fm, this is what the band played earlier this week. Expect something similar, minus the probably-Halloween-inspired Misfits cover.

Love From the Other Side The Phoenix Sugar, We’re Goin Down Uma Thurman A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More “Touch Me” Dead on Arrival Grand Theft Autumn / Where Is Your Boy Calm Before the Storm This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race Disloyal Order of Water Buffaloes Heaven, Iowa Bang the Doldrums Headfirst Slide Into Cooperstown on a Bad Bet Fake Out I’m Like a Lawyer With the Way I’m Always Trying to Get You Off (Me & You) Golden (Partial, Piano Medley) Don’t Stop Believin’ (Journey cover) Save Rock and Roll Baby Annihilation Enter Sandman (Metallica cover) Dance, Dance Hold Me Like a Grudge Halloween (Misfits cover) You’re Crashing, but You’re No Wave My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up) Thnks fr th Mmrs Centuries Saturday

How much are tickets to see Fall Out Boy?

The cheapest tickets start from around £50 and go up to £217.

Are there any tickets left?

There are plenty of tickets available for both dates. Check availability on AXS here.

