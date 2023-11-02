London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Fall Out Boy performing live
Photograph: Ben Houdijk / Shutterstock.com

Fall Out Boy at London’s O2 Arena: timings, potential setlist and everything you need to know

The legendary pop-punk band are playing two huge shows in Greenwich this week

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
Advertising

Noughties pop-punk nostalgists, this is what you’ve been waiting for. Following the release of their eighth studio album So Much (For) Stardust back in March, Fall Out Boy are back in London for two huge shows at the O2 Arena in Greenwich.

Patrick Stump, Pete Wentz, Andy Hurley and Joe Trohman’s ‘So Much For (Tour) Dust’ has spanned the globe – and now it’s London’s turn. Support comes from PVRIS and nothing, nowhere. Here is everything you need to know about the shows, from doors and stage timings to setlists and ticket availability.

RECOMMENDED: How to get tickets for Bruce Springsteen’s 2024 UK and Ireland tour. 

When are Fall Out Boy playing at London’s O2 Arena?

Fall About Boy are playing the O2 on November 2 and 3.

When will the band come on stage?

The band hasn’t confirmed exactly when they’ll take to the stage. However, at a show in Birmingham on Tuesday, they came on at 8:50pm. Expect a similar time at both O2 gigs. 

What time do doors open?  

Doors open at 6:30pm for both shows.

Any news on the potential setlist?

According to Setlist.fm, this is what the band played earlier this week. Expect something similar, minus the probably-Halloween-inspired Misfits cover. 

  1. Love From the Other Side
  2. The Phoenix
  3. Sugar, We’re Goin Down
  4. Uma Thurman
  5. A Little Less Sixteen Candles, a Little More “Touch Me”
  6. Dead on Arrival
  7. Grand Theft Autumn / Where Is Your Boy
  8. Calm Before the Storm
  9. This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race
  10. Disloyal Order of Water Buffaloes
  11. Heaven, Iowa
  12. Bang the Doldrums
  13. Headfirst Slide Into Cooperstown on a Bad Bet
  14. Fake Out
  15. I’m Like a Lawyer With the Way I’m Always Trying to Get You Off (Me & You)
  16. Golden (Partial, Piano Medley)
  17. Don’t Stop Believin’ (Journey cover)
  18. Save Rock and Roll
  19. Baby Annihilation
  20. Enter Sandman (Metallica cover)
  21. Dance, Dance
  22. Hold Me Like a Grudge
  23. Halloween (Misfits cover)
  24. You’re Crashing, but You’re No Wave
  25. My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light Em Up)
  26. Thnks fr th Mmrs
  27. Centuries
  28. Saturday 

How much are tickets to see Fall Out Boy?

The cheapest tickets start from around £50 and go up to £217.

Are there any tickets left?

There are plenty of tickets available for both dates. Check availability on AXS here.

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    You may also like
    You may also like
    Advertising

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site Map
    © 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.