London
Support us
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
Timeout
Support us

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The Joy of Text, 2022
Photo by The Joy of Text

Famous actors will read YOUR texts on stage at a special West End night

‘The Joy of Text’ is a spectacular charity fundraiser

Andrzej Lukowski
Written by
Andrzej Lukowski
Advertising

If you’ve always been of the opinion that you and your mates’ WhatsApp banter is solid comedy gold and a lot funnier than the sort of nonsense you see on TV/on the stage/in a comedy club, then boy, do we have the night for you.

‘The Joy of Text’ is a fundraiser for the Ambassador Theatre Group Playwright’s Prize, an award for new plays sponsored by the Ambassador Theatre Group and Time Out.

Directed by top-notch stage and screen director Josie Rourke, the night will feature a glittering array of actors performing a script crafted from text-message-conversation screenshots sent in by you, the public, to us, Time Out. So far performers Aki Omoshaybi, Amanda Holden, Catherine Tate, Denise Gough, Dougray Scott, Indira Varma, Iwan Rheon, Tamsin Greig, Nicholas Pinnock, Pearl Mackie, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Rupert Evans, Robert Bathurst, Sally Phillips and Tracy Ann Oberman are all signed up, with more due to be announced.

The one-off night will run at the Savoy Theatre on April 25, with tickets on sale here and a special discount for Time Out readers – just enter TimeOutJoy to get 10 percent off.

Moreover, you could have your funny/excruciating/whatever text messages appear in the show: to submit them for consideration, just email a screenshot to info@platformpresents.com.

It’s a fun way to support the playwrights of the future, by (briefly) making yourself a playwright of the present, and the night should be a hoot.

‘The Joy of Text’ is at the Savoy Theatre on Apr 25. Buy tickets here.

The best theatre shows to book for in London in 2022.

Check out these London fundraising events in support of Ukraine.

Share the story

Popular on Time Out

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Time Out magazine

      Site Map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.