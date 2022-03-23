There‘s all sort of things you can do to help raise funds for the humanitarian crisis

Since Russian president Vladimir Putin waged war on Ukraine, London has erupted with events, campaigns and cultural projects aiming to raise money to support the humanitarian effort. If you’re looking for top-quality activities to fill your week while helping the people of Ukraine when you’re at it, check out our round-up of the latest events happening in the capital. You can also check out other ways to help Ukraine from London, here.

Clerkenwell Boy has launched #CookForUkraine, an initiative raising funds for Unicef UK’s Ukraine appeal, with London’s foodie community. To get involved, you can host your own supper club or bake sale, donate to the fundraiser, or share your culinary masterpieces over social media with the hashtag #CookForUkraine. Meanwhile, restaurant owners are encouraged to add a voluntary donation to bills throughout March, with joints including Manteca, La Rampa, Sessions Arts Club and Homeslice getting involved. Keep up to date with the project on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #CookForUkraine 🇺🇦 (@cookforukraine)

On March 24, Russian rapper Oxxxymiron is playing a gig at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire as part of his charity concert series, ‘Russians against War’, to raise funds for Ukrainian refugees. Tickets cost £21.45 and are available here.

The picturesque St Peter’s Church in Notting Hill is hosting a massive auction of work by contemporary painters on March 25, with proceeds going to the British Red Cross’s Emergency Appeal. Top auction house Christie’s has helped to organise the event, with Ukrainian auctioneer and Christie’s associate director Natalia Voinova leading the proceedings. Up for auction will be pieces from the likes of Philippa Perry (wife of Grayson). Tickets cost £20.

Hammersmith Apollo is hosting a pair of comedy nights raising funds for the Red Cross DEC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. Head down on March 28 to see Dara Ó Briain, Jack Dee, Jo Brand, Romesh Ranganathan, Russell Kane and Tom Allen or catch Alan Carr, Mark Steel, Michael McIntyre, Nathan Caton, Rob Beckett and Rosie Jones on March 30. That’s practically an entire series’ worth of guests on ‘Mock the Week’, with tickets from £35.50.

On April 5, JW Marriott Grosvenor House is hosting Lunch4Ukraine, a fundraising lunch supported by a collective of UK hospitality organisations. The aim is to raise £100,000 for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine appeal, with a three-course lunch created by chefs Nigel Boschetti and Richard Corrigan. Tickets cost £1,000 for a table of ten and can be purchased here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Royal Opera House (@royaloperahouse)

The Royal Opera House is throwing a bunch of fundraising initiatives in support of the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. On April 15, its concert for Ukraine will feature a roster of international artists including Ukrainian tenor Dmytro Popov and Ukrainian baritone Yuriy Yurchuk, with tickets ranging from £4 to £100. Can’t make it? On May 5, the Royal Ballet is presenting a special fundraising performance of ‘Swan Lake’, with principal dancers sharing the role of Odette/Odile for the first time across the four acts. Tickets range from £10 to £200.

How to help the people of Ukraine if you’re living in London.

Films to help you make sense of the invasion of Ukraine right now.