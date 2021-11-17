Feast on ‘bottomless sandwiches’ at Trade tomorrow

Independent coffee shop Trade is offering the opportunity of a lifetime for sandwich fiends: rock up to their Old Street or Essex Road sites tomorrow and you can scoff unlimited sarnies. Your golden-crusted window of opportunity is for two hours from 6pm, when you can eat as many sandwiches as you can for £20. Yes, you could quite a few bulging paper bagfuls of Pret for that price. But forget soulless plastic-wrapped food items: Trade sells very special sandwiches, lovingly made and normally retailing at a tenner each. Our editor, Joe, says they’re his favourite in London. And he loves sandwiches.



Trade is known for its generous, authentic hot fillings: like the Reuben, which boasts double pastrami, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese on East End Rye.

Photograph: Jeremy Freedman



Or check out the Mushrooben, its suave vegan cousin. Also on offer on the bottomless menu is the Cuban Club, which mingles smoked turkey, ham, swiss cheese and cranberry sauce in a fluffy brioche bun, and the delicious Peanut Pork, a Korean-inspired pork belly feast.



If you're up for a serious carb-loading session, then book your spot in advance to make sure you're in there. This one off event is Trade's chance to celebrate their new evening menu, which takes their offering from day to night with a sophisticated selection of small plates and creative cocktails. Not that you'll be able to think about such culinary niceties after eating your body weight in mouthwatering pastrami, of course.

