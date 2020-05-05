London’s best coffee shops

DCSA now has branches all over town, but this is the stripped-back original: a place that gets rammed during the week and chills out at the weekends. All the coffee is produced at the company’s own roastery in Brighton and it’s always well made (espresso is the starting point), while the food is basic but of high quality – expect assorted sandwiches, salads and moreish baked goodies. DCSA is also an innovator when it comes to cold brews.