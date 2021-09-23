London
Photograph: Shutterstock

Feeling rubbish? You’re not alone, literally the worst cold ever is going round

Reach for the Lemsip

Written by
Marcus Brown
As Londoners emerge from their lockdown nests, pile back on to the Underground, the Overground and buses, a silent bug that we’d all forgotten about has brought its ugly face. The common cold has lived in the shadow of a much bigger ‘C’ virus for the past two years, but as masks are slowly being pushed out of the ‘phone, wallet, keys’ trio, the cold is making an unwelcome return. This viral infection has been categorised by a sore throat, headache and runny nose, all the usual symptoms just amplified about a million times. Many people are claiming that this is the worst cold they’ve ever had.

‘During those first lockdowns, we saw numbers of other [non-Covid] infections fall,’ says London GP Dr Philippa Kaye. ‘We think that that was primarily due to the restrictions on meeting up.’ Many people coming down with the cold are testing negative for Covid, though it’s always advised that those affected should get a proper PCR test if they are experiencing Covid-like symptoms. It seems that the relaxing of Covid restrictions has also left us susceptible to other viruses. Even if it isn’t Covid, it might be best to work from home. No one wants your virus, sunshine.

