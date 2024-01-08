London
Timeout

Fenwick Bond Street, London
Photograph: William Barton / Shutterstock.com

Fenwick’s iconic Bond Street store is apparently having a massive closing down sale

After 130 years, the department store appears to be hosting one last shopping bonanza

Liv Kelly
Written by
Liv Kelly
Calling all lovers of retail therapy: we’ve got some bittersweet news. Following the announcement last year that Fenwick would be closing its iconic Bond Street department store for good, it seems that time has finally come. While there’s still no official closing date, the store appears to be in its final weeks.

Fittingly for such a legendary store, however, it appears that Fenwick Bond Street is having one hell of a closing down sale. Apple Pay at the ready, everyone. 

According to London expert IanVisits on X (fka Twitter) Fenwick Bond Street is displaying plenty of signs that it’ll soon be closing. Apparently the store has already shrunk from five floors to three, with the lower-ground and third floors closed to customers, while the website has announced an ‘archive sale’ for exclusively the Bond Street location with up to 70 percent off. 

Fenwick first launched in 1882, with the Bond Street store opening its doors in 1891. However, in December 2022 it was reported to be making less than half the amount of its Brent Cross, Kingston and Newcastle counterparts, and chairman Simon Calver announced the hard decision to close. There isn’t yet an official date for Fenwick Bond Street’s last day of trading. 

While it certainly will be said to wave goodbye to the store, Lazari Investments, the new owners of the building, are hoping to convert it into a mixed-use development. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see what they make of it. 

