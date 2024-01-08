Fenwick’s iconic Bond Street store is apparently having a massive closing down sale

Calling all lovers of retail therapy: we’ve got some bittersweet news. Following the announcement last year that Fenwick would be closing its iconic Bond Street department store for good, it seems that time has finally come. While there’s still no official closing date, the store appears to be in its final weeks.

Fittingly for such a legendary store, however, it appears that Fenwick Bond Street is having one hell of a closing down sale. Apple Pay at the ready, everyone.

According to London expert IanVisits on X (fka Twitter) Fenwick Bond Street is displaying plenty of signs that it’ll soon be closing. Apparently the store has already shrunk from five floors to three, with the lower-ground and third floors closed to customers, while the website has announced an ‘archive sale’ for exclusively the Bond Street location with up to 70 percent off.

Fenwick department store on Bond Street is closing in early 2024 - and they've started what looks like the closing down sale.



(No, none of the other stores have a 70% off sale) pic.twitter.com/WJSMeNoLxY — ianVisits (@ianvisits) November 23, 2023

Fenwick first launched in 1882, with the Bond Street store opening its doors in 1891. However, in December 2022 it was reported to be making less than half the amount of its Brent Cross, Kingston and Newcastle counterparts, and chairman Simon Calver announced the hard decision to close. There isn’t yet an official date for Fenwick Bond Street’s last day of trading.

While it certainly will be said to wave goodbye to the store, Lazari Investments, the new owners of the building, are hoping to convert it into a mixed-use development. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see what they make of it.

Did you see that after eight years, this popular London kids’ attraction has been forced to close?

Plus: the Horniman Museum’s beloved walrus is being taken off display until 2026.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.