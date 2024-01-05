London
KidZania, London
Photograph: TK Kurikawa / Shutterstock.com

After 8 years, this popular London kids’ attraction has been forced to close

KidZania in Westfield attracted over 2.5 million visitors since it opened in 2015

Ed Cunningham
Written by
Ed Cunningham
For plenty of little ‘uns, KidZania in Westfield was a pretty special place. Essentially an entire indoor city run by children, the attraction – which was aimed at those aged between four and 14 – was the ultimate place for role-play. From bakers and pilots to estate agents, you name it, you could be it at KidZania – all without any pesky adults.

In sad news for London’s kids (and parents), however, KidZania is no more. After eight years and 2.5 million visitors, the attraction has shut its doors. The site closed at short notice, with the website leaving a short message saying: ‘Zanks to our visitors, partners, landlord and team who helped us ignite the spirit of KidZania. Z-U Soon.’

Back in 2017, we described KidZania as a place that ‘teaches young people important life skills through some seriously fun role-play’ and ‘every child’s dream’. 

It’s sad to see KidZania London go – but there’s hope that something similar might pop up somewhere else in the city. KidZania is, after all, a global brand with editions everywhere from New York to Mumbai. Plus, from its website’s leaving message, one might guess the brand has more in store for London.

In any case, if you’re on the hunt for more things to do in London with kids, you’re in the right place. Our list of the 100 best things to do in the city with kids has tonnes of activities, events and other things to see and do with children.

