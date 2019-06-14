Finger-lickin’ good karma! KFC is launching a vegan ‘chicken’ burger

It seems that fast food outlets in the capital are fully grasping the power of the plant-based pound. The latest evidence of this is KFC’s new vegan ‘chicken’ burger. The Colonel and co have taken their original recipe fillet burger and replaced the chicken element with a deep-fried vegan Quorn burger, which arrives in a bun alongside fresh iceberg lettuce and creamy non-dairy mayo, plus their famous secret blend of herbs and spices.

‘The Imposter’ patty came about following a petition signed by 12,000 people, which begged Kentucky’s finest to get in on the cruelty-free fun.

You’ll find this new concoction on the menu at KFC’s Gloucester Road branch from Monday June 17, for a four-week trial run.

Give it a try and let us know if it gets the finger-lickin’ thumbs up!

After plant-based patties? Check out our guide to London’s best vegan burgers here.