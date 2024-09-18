Subscribe
First look: inside the BBC’s old Television Centre in west London, now turned into luxury flats

The Beeb’s historic White City HQ has been developed into a luxury living complex called The Ariel

The exterior of The Ariel
Photograph: The Ariel
Soon, you could live in the historic former BBC headquarters in White City. Well, if you can afford it. The Beeb’s old offices have been converted into bougie new apartments, and the first pictures of The Ariel, which is the complex’s name, have just been released.

Does London need more luxury flats? Probably not. But it’s cool that some people will get to reside in the former BBC building. In fact, the west London block is still a working TV studio, where several popular TV shows are still recorded, including Loose Women, The Graham Norton Show and The Jonathan Ross Show.

The freshly renovated tower block is made up of 167 apartments and penthouses across 23-storeys. Residents will also have access to hotel-style amenities designed by Tatjana von Stein, including a co-working space, wellness suite, residents’ lounge and bar, screening room, and a private meeting/dining room, as well as the existing Soho House-managed gym and pool.

Here’s a first look inside the new flats. 

The exterior of The Ariel
Photograph: The Ariel
View from a balcony at The Ariel
Photograph: The Ariel
Bedroom at The Ariel
Photograph: The Ariel
The Ariel
Photograph: The Ariel

