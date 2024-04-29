Britain’s most expensive flat in central London is now on the market

Got nearly £200 million kicking about? This exclusive pad next to Hyde Park could be yours

There is no shortage of swanky neighbourhoods in London – and if money was no object, most of us have that dream spot where we’d move to in a heartbeat. Whether it’s a Heath-side mansion in Hampstead or a bright yellow terraced house in Notting Hill, there are plenty of ultra-glam spots in the capital to daydream about.

But few locations are quite as swish as One Hyde Park. The 86 apartment development in Knightsbridge boasts views not only of (you guessed it) Hyde Park, but it’s also just around the corner from the likes of Harrods and Buckingham Palace. It’s one of the most exclusive residences in the world.

If you’ve been saving up the many, many pennies needed for an apartment in One Hyde Park, well, today’s your lucky day. A flat in the development has just gone up for sale – and its opulence doesn’t end with its location. The five-bedroom apartment, located on the tenth and eleventh floors, includes a cocktail bar, pool table, home cinema and private spa, as well as a wine cellar, glass fireplaces and a Japanese-style kitchen with ‘black forest granite’ worktops.

As for the rest of the building, there’s also valet service, room service, a gym, a 21-metre swimming pool and even a golf simulator. Tom Cruise has bought in this building before, and Kylie Minogue has actually lived in this apartment – even if loads of glass, sparkly light fixtures and golf aren’t your thing, that is pretty cool.

It’s obvs not going to be a bargain – the apartment is on the market for a staggering £175 million – and if it’s bought for that asking price, this would be the most expensive penthouse sold in the UK.

More on bombastic luxury at Time Out

There are plenty of glamorous properties up for sale in London right now – just take a look at this White House lookalike in southwest London, or this apartment overlooking the Royal Albert Hall. It’s not surprising that London is home to so many expensive streets.

But the insane luxury doesn’t end there – the UK’s most expensive cup of coffee is being sold in Mayfair for £265, and this bar has launched a £220 cocktail.

Did you see that this London borough has the most phone thefts?

Plus: west London could soon get a massive new live music venue.

Stay in the loop: sign up to our free Time Out London newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.