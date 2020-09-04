Worldwide icon-chevron-right Europe icon-chevron-right United Kingdom icon-chevron-right England icon-chevron-right London icon-chevron-right First look: London Mural Festival is brightening up the city’s streets
Camille Walala "Belleville" at Rich Mix for London Mural Festival
Photograph: London Mural Festival

First look: London Mural Festival is brightening up the city’s streets

An exclusive look at the street art taking over London this September

By Laura Richards Posted: Friday September 4 2020, 7:59am
You’ve probably gotten to know the streets in your vicinity a bit better lately. But London Mural Festival is inviting you to take a fresh look around town this month, as it transforms the capital’s walls into vibrant artworks by some of the world’s best known street artists. 

One hundred and fifty artists are taking part in the inaugural event – with over 40 large scale artworks and a host of smaller installations the result of their artistic endeavours. London Mural Festival had been a while in the works, and organisers felt it important to keep the event alive despite the challenges.

‘It’s been a hard year for everyone and continues to be, but hopefully, we can bring a smile to people’s faces and brighten up the streets,’ said Lee Bofkin, the CEO and co-founder of Global Street Art, the organisation behind the festival.     

Murals are now coming to life across London – and we’ve got the first look. Scroll down for where to find the first works to get added to the capital’s collection. 

Here’s a Camille Walala installation going up at east London cultural hub Rich Mix. The London-based French artist has been busy – previously this week, we wrote about her colourful makeover of a street in Leyton.  

Camille Walala “Belleville" at Rich Mix for London Mural Festival

 

Photograph: London Mural Festival

 

Luke Smile’s ‘Happy Go Lucky’ has appeared one door down from Brick Lane Beigel Bake.

Luke Smile on Brick Lane for London Mural Festival

 

Photograph: London Mural Festival

 

You can chance upon Mad C’s colourful work along Chance Street in Shoreditch. 

Mad C in east London for London Mural Festival

 

Photograph: London Mural Festival

 

It’s not just London walls that are getting the colourful treatment: don’t miss Katrina Adams’s makeover of Electric Barge in Paddington.

katrina adams electric barge at London Mural Festival

 

Photograph: London Mural Festival

 

There’s even more Walala work to see over towards Canary Wharf. And it’s pretty Instagrammable, too. 

camille walala at London Mural Festival

 

Photograph: Sean Pollock

 

A lot of this year’s new street art has a bit of a message about it. Pref’s Wembley Park mural is called ‘Better Together’. 

Pref’s better together at Wembley for London Mural Festival

 

Photograph: London Mural Festival

 

While Ben Eine and Rachel Joy’s Leyton artwork is all about being ‘Stronger Together’.  

Ben Eine and Rachel Joy’s Stronger Together at London Mural Festival

 

Photograph: London Mural Festival

 

And this poignant message – entitled ‘Text from 14th century Persian poet Hafez’ – has appeared in Holborn courtesy of Seb Lester

Seb Lester at London Mural Festival

 

Photograph: London Mural Festival

 

And this is only the beginning. Expect even more walls to crop up in the capital next week – including murals by D’Face in King’s Cross, 1UP in Stratford and Mr.Cenz in South Norwood. 

Read more about London Mural Festival, which runs throughout September, here

More outdoor art? The Southbank Centre’s outdoor show honours frontline staff.

Prefer your art indoors? Here are the best exhibitions to see right now in London

