In pictures: Camille Walala has colourfully taken over a whole east London street

Camille Walala’s iconic blocks and stripes are now a beloved sight on London’s streets, but one road in Leyton in particular has made a big commitment to the look.

Prolific mural-makers Wood Street Walls teamed up with residents and local businesses to crowdfund the colourful project: covering Leyton High Road with Walala’s designs. The campaign secured £40,000 via the Mayor of London and Spacehive’s ‘Crowdfund London’ initiative, and now ‘Walala Parade’ has finally been brought to life.

‘Walala Parade’ consists of new fronts from the London-based French designer above shops and businesses along the street near Deeney’s coffee shop and the post office (a stone’s throw from Leyton station and the Leyton Technical). Yes, it’s multicoloured, but it’s also green: the designers have used recycled paint from Forest Recycling Project, and a new paint formula that aims to absorb carbon emissions.

‘Art and colour have an amazing power to spread positivity, especially at the scale of the street. It’s wonderful to have an opportunity to have such a significant impact on the look and feel of an entire neighbourhood and inspiring to be part of such a community-driven initiative,’ said Walala of the eye-popping project.

The High Road, which runs from Lea Bridge Road in Walthamstow to Drapers Field in Stratford, already has some artwork that was installed before the 2012 Olympics. Now, eight years on, things are looking even brighter in Leyton. Take a look at Walala Parade in the pictures below.





