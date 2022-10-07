The huge industrial space in Canning Town E16 is from the team behind mega-club Printworks

It was sad news for London’s ravers and sesh-heads when Printworks announced it was closing down for ever at the end of 2022. Well, there is finally some good news for London’s two-steppers, as the team behind Printworks has reunited to bring a brand new venue to east London called The Beams.

Broadwick Live, which also worked on Printworks, Depot Mayfield and The Drumsheds is known for reimagining disused industrial spaces into beloved venues with loyal audiences. Its latest project, The Beams, is designed to be drenched in natural light during its day parties, followed by state-of-the-art production displays at night. Intriguingly, The Beams is located in Canning Town, and is about as industrial as London gets in the 2020s (it’s a massive old warehouse, naturally). Its nearest station is the exotic-sounding DLR stop Pontoon Dock, E16.

The venue’s music programme delivers an eclectic series of day-to-night events with headliners including Patrick Topping, Honey Dijon, Cybotron and Stephan Bodzin. Other acts include PXSSY PALACE and Eliza Rose (AKA the musician behind everyone’s favourite summer track ‘BOTA’).

After a successful opening on October 1, Patrick Topping and Denis Sulta are teaming up for a marathon ten-hour B2B session in The Beams’ main room today. Expect a journey through house and techno, while room two will be hosted by Ritmo, featuring HearThug, Reeshy, Georgia and Bezar.

On October 15, acclaimed DJ Honey Dijon will bring her Radiance event series, joined by Dan Shake, Mr G Live, Natasha Diggs, Eliza Rose and more. Room two will be hosted by PXSSY PALACE with Lexii, My Mehmi and Nadine Noor on the decks.

Don’t know about you, but we’re Beaming.

Take a first peek inside the brand-new venue:

Photograph: Luke Dyson

Photograph: Luke Dyson

Photograph: Luke Dyson

The Beams, Factory Rd, E16 2HB. Find out more about tickets here.

