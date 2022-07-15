Printworks is being shut down forever and turned into offices

More than 10,000 people have signed a petition trying to save the iconic venue

South London’s cultural institution of electronic music is officially closing down.

Southwark Council has officially green-lit a project to regenerate the area, meaning that the club will shut its doors for good and be turned into offices. It’s a real shame for music fanatics who would attend its famous day parties, headline shows and its fabled NYE celebrations.

The iconic Surrey Quays venue opened in 2017 and holds 6,000 two-stepping partygoers. It has hosted the hottest DJs across electronic music including Peggy Gou, Bicep, Defected and Aphex Twin. DJ Mag even ranked it the 7th best club in the world in 2021.

The venue is renowned for its humongous size and excellent programming that attracts flocks of ravers from far and wide.

Despite a 10,000-strong petition from its dedicated partygoers and music heads, Southwark Council approved the plan this week, which means the esteemed venue will be transformed into a seven-storey high three-part building, consisting of offices and shops, as part of a huge redevelopment plan taking place across Canada Water. The councillors have noted the success of the venue, but also said that the use of the former newspaper printing facility was only ever temporary, and the plan for redevelopment has always been imminent.

Last year, British Land said that it recognises the venue ‘as a key collaborator and tenant, following their success in Printworks over the last five years,’ and that ‘culture will play an important role as part of a new urban centre at Canada Water.’

But, don't fret — there's still time. Though the official closing date is unconfirmed, there are still months of clubbing left to enjoy at the venue before it closes forever.

So, hop on the Overground to Surrey Quays and get raving before it's too late.

