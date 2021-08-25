London
Fin and Flounder
Justin De Souza

Fishmonger Fin and Flounder is launching a seafood shack

Netil Market is getting a little old place where Londoners can get together

Written by
Angela Hui
Prepare to shack up with one of London’s best fishmongers, Fin and Flounder, as they launch their very own custom-built modern seafood shack called Bar Flounder at Netil Market on September 3. Located just round the corner from their HQ at Broadway Market, the menu will be fun, playful street food dishes that celebrate the very best sustainable British seafood. 

Fin and Flounder Seafood Shack
Justin De Souza

Over the years, they’ve developed a sterling reputation. Sourcing locally and seasonally has always been at the heart of what they do. Supplying to some of the city’s top restaurants including the likes of Brat (yes, including that turbot), Rochelle Canteen, The Clove Club, Lyles, Smoking Goat, Bright, and Tacos Padre. 

Enjoy affordable, fresh line-caught and sustainable seafood in the capital without the painfully high price tag. The prawn burger with chipotle mayo (£9), salmon tartare served in a bag of truffle Torres crisps (£10), fritto misto with aioli (£12), turbot tenders with buffalo hot sauce (£12) and the siganture lobster roll (£15) are some of the real corkers on the menu. 

To accompany this seafood feast there’ll be plenty of beers, wine and light cocktails such as the ‘vermouth slushie’, a combination of vermouth, agave, Cointreau and soda. The Fin and Flounder seafood shack, that’s where it’s at.

Netil Market, Westgate Street, E8 3RL

    Share the story

