Five brilliantly bizarre ways to spend this weekend in London

You’ve spent all week sat at your desk trying to look like a normal, sensible member of society. But now it’s the weekend, and you’ve got two whole days of freedom to show just how weird you really are. Get a head start by rocking up to one of these kooky events.

‘Eraserhead’, ‘Blue Velvet’, ‘Mulholland Drive’: all these wonderfully weird Lynchian tales will be screened in The Five Bells pub in New Cross as part of this day-long festival dedicated to the auteur. The Five Bells. Jun 23. £7.

Don’t indulge in a roast dinner this weekend like a regular person. Use a bounty of fresh produce to create delicious pickles at this hands-on workshop, designed to address how we can repurpose food destined for the bin. Guests will take home recipe cards and jars of zinging pickles, and will have the chance to buy bespoke jars made by ceramicist Simone Potter too.

Playground London. Sat Jun 23-Sun Jun 24. £30.

Reckon your pooch has what it takes? Enter your furry child into the Mudchute Fun Dog Show. Even if your four-legged pal hasn’t mastered any tricks, there are, ahem, less challenging categories such as ‘dog with wiggliest tail’ and ‘golden oldie’, which could put them in good stead for a medal. Mudchute Park and Farm. Sun Jun 24. Free, £3 dog entry.

Ditch your boring mates watching the World Cup down the pub. Head(er) over to Mundial magazine’s month-long footie pop-up, where as well as screening the games they’ll also be selling football kits and exclusive merch, plus they’ve created a hangout hub complete with a bar and DJs. Shop 4, The Old Truman Brewery. Until Jul 15. Free.

Don’t go to Ikea to buy furniture like your boring next-door neighbour. Instead, head to this day-long flea market extravaganza. It’s a collaboration between 80 antiques dealers in Marylebone’s lovely Church Street, and will be selling jewellery, clothing, contemporary designs and antique furniture. There’ll also be food and entertainment while you pick up eclectic and unusual bits and bobs. Church Street, NW8. Sun Jun 24. Free entry.

