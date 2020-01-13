Five fun free things to do this week

London's filled with food and drink giveaways this week, as well as a huge outdoor show to mark Brent become Borough of Culture. Here's everything you need to know.

North-west London song and dance

Brent is celebrating becoming Borough of Culture with a huge performance about it’s history. Expect tales of the Grunwick strikers – migrant women who fought against degrading working conditions in 1976 – and how the biggest Hindu Temple outside India was built in Neasden. Olympic Way. Wembley Park. Sat Jan 18, 7pm.

Minor Figures cold brew freebies

It’s a gratis food and drink bonanza this issue starting at Whole Foods. It’s giving away 500 vegan cold brews on the so-called ‘most miserable day’ of 2020. Grab one if you want to be sad and jittery instead of just sad. 63-97 Kensington High St. High St Kensington. Mon Jan 20, from 8.30am.

Oklava Bakery and Wine Bar giveaway

How to get our attention? Combine two of humankind’s best inventions (wine and pastries). How to keep it? Announce you’re giving out 100 of those Turkish pastries (filled with halloumi and more) on launch day. Go get ’em. 64 Grafton Way. Warren St. Wed Jan 15, 8am-10pm.

Beanberry coffee handout

Drag your tired, overworked body to Beanberry’s new Holborn café early enough on Wednesday and you’ll get a free coffee to perk you up. It’s good stuff too: the Kingston brand is known for focusing on organic beans. 272 High Holborn. m Holborn. Wed Jan 15, 7am-noon.

The Energy Bar cardio sesh

Clif bars is putting on what its calling a ‘work out party’. It’s actually much less lame than that: free 30-minute spinning classes, energy bars and free mocktails are on offer. It sounds very January but also quite fun. 135 Bethnal Green Rd. Bethnal Green. Thu Jan 16, 5pm-10pm. Book on Eventbrite.