Yass! It’s finally time to cut loose, swig that prosecco and scream along to the occasional Abba belter; cabaret, comedy and burlesque are back in the capital! Soho staffers have dusted down their napkins and flicked the final flecks of glitter from their 2020 tablecloths. And now there’s a whole new roster and live shows fit for these bonkers times. Fancy a night out with booze, food, entertainment and, like, more booze? As host of the New Normal Cabaret at Zebrano Bar, David Lewis knows his sparkly onions – here’s his pick of five great dinner-and-a-show venues currently taking bookings. Bottoms up!

Late Night at the Midnight Lounge

Park your worldly worries with some colourful old-school cabaret, top-rate burlesque and comedy capers every night of the week at the – very much adults only – Midnight Lounge in Soho. The name doesn’t lie: late shows run 11pm–3am. Feeling flush? Lucky you! Splash out on the Jawbreaker ticket with VIP entrance and a bottle of Dom Perignon thrown in for a mere £450 for two. Organisers are promising all visitors will ‘forget the outside world’. Oh, bring it on, you tease!

5-7 Brewer St. Nightly. From £20.



The Drag & Wine show at Golden Gai!

Let’s be honest, if two things have got us through lockdowns 1-3, it's rosé and RuPaul. So why not combine these two loves at the Drag & Wine show at Golden Gai! Each Wednesday spectacular is fronted by self-declared ‘wicked winos’ Beth Brickenden and Vanity Von Glow. Expect laughs, live music and a big, fat singalong as you sup. The pair promise that spitting or swallowing are optional. Their words…

16a D’Arblay St. Wednesdays from 6.30pm. £25 per person. Tix include three wines to taste + nibbles.

Friday Night i n Soho at the Phoenix Arts Club

Join host Dusty Limits for evergreen favourite Friday Night in Soho at the Phoenix Arts Club! The weekend opener always delivers a stellar cast of cabaret, burlesque and live music. Oh, and lots and lots of laughs! The venue is also promising ‘death-defying stunts from Guinness World Record holders’ (the mind boggles, frankly…). Loud, proud and rightly renowned!

1 Phoenix St. Fridays from 7.30pm: From £15.