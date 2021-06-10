[title]
Yass! It’s finally time to cut loose, swig that prosecco and scream along to the occasional Abba belter; cabaret, comedy and burlesque are back in the capital! Soho staffers have dusted down their napkins and flicked the final flecks of glitter from their 2020 tablecloths. And now there’s a whole new roster and live shows fit for these bonkers times. Fancy a night out with booze, food, entertainment and, like, more booze? As host of the New Normal Cabaret at Zebrano Bar, David Lewis knows his sparkly onions – here’s his pick of five great dinner-and-a-show venues currently taking bookings. Bottoms up!
Late Night at the Midnight Lounge
Park your worldly worries with some colourful old-school cabaret, top-rate burlesque and comedy capers every night of the week at the – very much adults only – Midnight Lounge in Soho. The name doesn’t lie: late shows run 11pm–3am. Feeling flush? Lucky you! Splash out on the Jawbreaker ticket with VIP entrance and a bottle of Dom Perignon thrown in for a mere £450 for two. Organisers are promising all visitors will ‘forget the outside world’. Oh, bring it on, you tease!
5-7 Brewer St. Nightly. From £20.
The Drag & Wine show at Golden Gai!
Let’s be honest, if two things have got us through lockdowns 1-3, it's rosé and RuPaul. So why not combine these two loves at the Drag & Wine show at Golden Gai! Each Wednesday spectacular is fronted by self-declared ‘wicked winos’ Beth Brickenden and Vanity Von Glow. Expect laughs, live music and a big, fat singalong as you sup. The pair promise that spitting or swallowing are optional. Their words…
16a D’Arblay St. Wednesdays from 6.30pm. £25 per person. Tix include three wines to taste + nibbles.
Friday Night in Soho at the Phoenix Arts Club
Join host Dusty Limits for evergreen favourite Friday Night in Soho at the Phoenix Arts Club! The weekend opener always delivers a stellar cast of cabaret, burlesque and live music. Oh, and lots and lots of laughs! The venue is also promising ‘death-defying stunts from Guinness World Record holders’ (the mind boggles, frankly…). Loud, proud and rightly renowned!
1 Phoenix St. Fridays from 7.30pm: From £15.
Kinky Kabaret at Freedom Bar
For the more inexpensive option, duck in to long-runner Kinky Kabaret at Freedom Bar. The mainstay Monday show features a drop-dead gorgeous string of drag stars from the West End and Broadway. Watch out for stand-up comics, musicians and all-round talented party performers. Best of all, tix are from £6 and that includes a drink. In!
60-66 Wardour St. Mondays from 10.30pm. From £6.
The Soho Comedy Revue at Zebrano
London’s lairiest new gong show The Soho Comedy Revue has hit the heart of Soho. Each week some of the best up-and-coming comics from across UK battle to beat the clock. Audience interaction is encouraged. Plus there’s a comedian off the telly each week to close the proceedings and show how it’s done. Tuck in to some pizza and a drink with the all-inclusive tickets. Laughs guaranteed….just don’t choke on that margherita, yeah?
18 Greek Street. Thursdays from 7pm. From £7.50.
David Lewis is host of the New Normal Cabaret at Zebrano Bar, home to the old legendary comedy venue The Establishment Club. Shows are from 5.30pm each Saturday. Tix start at £45 including a two-course meal and an hour of bottomless Bellinis. For more info and to book click here.