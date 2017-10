Restaurants in Soho, London

Soho – the gloriously grubby beating heart of London – has a killer range of restaurants to satisfy any culinary craving, at any price. Trad British joints? You got it. Authentic tapas and rustic French fare? Plenty. Sumptuous Asian buns and superlative sushi? Piles of the stuff, and so on. We’ve compiled our favourite restaurants (for a proper sit down meal) and pitstop places (for those on the go) below. Agree with our choices? Use the comments box below or tweet your suggestions.