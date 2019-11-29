Five Guys is giving away free burgers and fries in St Paul’s

It's a truth universally known that Monday is officially the worst day of the week. Except for December 9. Why? Because Five Guys is giving away free meals to customers at its new St Paul’s joint. This site will be the fast food chain’s 100th UK store, so it’s burgers for everybody.

Pop by between 8am and 10.30am and you’ll be able to sample the new breakfast sandwich made with eggs and streaky bacon. Or from 10.30am to 11pm, you can customise a single or double ham, cheese or bacon burger with as many pickles, onions and jalapeños as your belly can manage. If you still have room, you can grab some hand-cut fries and a soft drink. It is an American diner after all.

The first 500 customers through the door will also get some Five Guys merch, including hats, umbrellas and jackets. Use them to make a perfect disguise for getting a second helping!

