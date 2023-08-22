Five London bakeries have been named the best in the UK

The Times has just unveiled a list of the top bakeries to visit in the UK – and London is in the spotlight

Everyone’s got a favourite bakery, but have you ever wondered which bakeries are officially, categorically the best? Well, if you’re looking for more inspo beyond our very own list of London’s best bakeries, now we have just the thing.

The Times has gathered the opinions of bakers and chefs from all over the UK to come up with a list of the best 49 bakeries in the country. And, to the surprise of absolutely nobody, several are in London. The capital has a delightfully thriving baking scene, from the countless family shops to the viral £25 XXL croissant at Philippe Conticini.

Five London estabs made the list. So, grab your nearest pastry and let’s dive into the sugary details.

e5 Bakehouse

In the heart of Hackney, e5 Bakehouse is an organic bakery that sources most of its grains and produce from its own 70-acre farm in Suffolk. All that means that each bite is filled with quality and care, from its pastries to its breakfasts. e5 Bakehouse also offers workshops for aspiring bakers looking to up their pastry game.

Pophams

If flaky pastries and irresistible scrolls are your weakness, Pophams in Islington and London Fields is a must-visit. Their marmite and leek scroll is a real showstopper, and their London Fields location even serves freshly made pasta from Wednesday to Sunday.

Arôme Bakery

This Covent Garden baking spot transports you to the heart of traditional French patisserie. Croissants, pain au chocolat and their signature honey butter toast make you feel like you're on the streets of Paris.

Happy Sky Bakery

Prepare your taste buds for a journey to Japan at Happy Sky Bakery in Shepherd’s Bush. Their kawaii cute shopfront is filled with sweet and savory delights, including Japanese sandos, Tokyo milk loaf, teriyaki chicken buns and yuzu custard tarts.

The Little Bread Peddler

For those who crave the comfort of a neighbourhood bakery, The Little Bread Pedlar is here to delight. With multiple locations across London, they should be your go-to spot for single portion quiches, freshly made sandwiches, crusty loaves and buttery pastries.

So, whether you're in the mood for a quick bite or a decadent treat, London's bakery scene has you covered! You can read the Times’ full list here – though, be warned, it is behind a paywall.

