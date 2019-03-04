Five totally free things to do in London this week

Put your money away! Here are the week’s best free events

Edible East

Forget what your mum said – you totally can play with your food. And the chefs at swanky hotel Andaz London are proving it by creating edible paintings at this one-off event. They’ll be using all sorts, from aubergine ‘caviar’ to purple carrots, to craft abstract artworks. Book online and you’ll get to watch them work before eating the fruits of their labour. Andaz London. Liverpool St. Tube: Liverpool St. Thu Mar 7.

Coffee and doughnuts

Need a pick-me-up? West Hampstead restaurant Hām is celebrating its first anniversary by dishing out free coffee and homemade doughnuts between 10am and 3pm this Wednesday. Caffeine hit and a sugar rush? Buzzing! Hām. Tube: West Hampstead. Wed Mar 6.

SCRT pop-up launch

London-born streetwear brand SCRT is a throwing a launch party for its Shoreditch pop-up. There will be music, video games and free drinks. RSVP online and get there early – the first 50 people get a free T-shirt. 7 Club Row. Shoreditch High St Overground. Thu Mar 7.

Climbing sessions

Celebrate International Women’s Day (IWD) by scaling the climbing wall at Westway Sports and Fitness Centre. No need to be a pro: it’s offering free climbing sessions for all abilities. Call to book a slot. Westway Sports & Fitness Centre. Tube: Latimer Rd. Fri Mar 8.

Balance for Better hub

Head down to Seven Dials for a week-long celebration of IWD. There’ll be (balloted) talks and a book exchange with titles from ace female authors. And Nail Transphobia founder Charlie Craggs will host drop-ins this Friday. 33 Monmouth St. Tube: Covent Garden. Until Sun Mar 10.

Find more free things to do in London